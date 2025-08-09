Johnson failed to catch either of his targets during Friday's 30-10 preseason win over the Panthers.

The veteran wideout got the start but wasn't on the field for long and failed to connect with Shedeur Sanders during the Browns' first two drives of the night. Johnson's main competition for the No. 3 receiver role, Jamari Thrash, also only saw two targets but showed more chemistry with Sanders by hauling both of them in, albeit for only nine yards. Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman are locked into the top two spots on the wideout depth chart, and the 29-year-old Johnson is coming off an awful 2024 campaign which saw him bounce through three different organizations without making much impact. He'll need to do more with his opportunities if he's going to get his career back on track.