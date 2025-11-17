Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday that Jones (knee) will likely be placed on the injured reserve list, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The Colorado State product sustained a knee injury in the Browns' Week 11 loss to the Ravens, and it now appears serious enough to land him on IR. Jones has contributed primarily on special teams this season, appearing in eight games and recording five total tackles across 106 total snaps (57 on special teams, 49 on defense). If he's placed on IR as expected, he'll be forced to miss at least the Browns' next four games, with the earliest possible return coming in the Week 16 matchup against the Bills.