Alexander (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Alexander left Sunday's loss the the Bengals with the knee injury and was unable to return, and it looks like he'll be done for the remainder of the regular season. The Browns promoted Deon King from their practice squad Tuesday for added depth to their linebacking unit.

