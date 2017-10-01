Play

Alexander left Sunday's game against the Bengals with a knee injury and won't return, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The reserve linebacker mainly fulfills special teams duties. More updates will be available later this week on the severity of this injury and whether he'll be able to play against the Jets in a Week 5 matchup.

