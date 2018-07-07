Stephenson (suspension) has decided to retire after six NFL seasons, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

A former third-round pick of the Chiefs, Stephenson signed a one-year contract with the Browns earlier this offseason. He was expected to compete for the starting role at right tackle, but he skipped all of voluntary workouts and mandatory minicamp last month and was suspended for the first two games of the season. With his retirement announced, it's expected that Chris Hubbard will get the starting nod at right tackle to start the season for the Browns.

