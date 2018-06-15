Browns' Donald Stephenson: Suspended for two games
Stephenson was suspended for the first two games of the regular season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.
While Stephenson is still eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason activities, he won't be able to return to the team until after the Browns' Week 2 matchup with the Saints. Stephenson is a backup on the offensive line, so his two-week absence shouldn't have a huge impact.
More News
-
Browns' Donald Stephenson: Packs bags for Cleveland•
-
Broncos' Donald Stephenson: Downgraded to out•
-
Broncos' Donald Stephenson: Will play Sunday•
-
Broncos' Donald Stephenson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Broncos' Donald Stephenson: Remains sidelined•
-
Broncos' Donald Stephenson: Out for Monday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Cousins, Sanders
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football: 2018 position tiers
Dave Richard's 2018 Fantasy Football positional tiers have been revealed
-
Ranking 2018 NFL schedules
What good is drafting a player if you don't know how good or bad their schedule is?
-
Ranking NFC West schedules
The NFC West boasts plenty of offensive firepower, but all four teams have scheduling issues...
-
Ranking NFC South schedules
While things might start easy for the Panthers and Saints, it's the Falcons who have the easiest...
-
Ranking NFC North schedules
The Packers should get off to a good start, but the Vikings are the ones with the chance to...