Browns' Donnie Lewis: Cleared to practice

Lewis (foot) returned to practice Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

This will be the first time Lewis will be able to take the field for the Browns since being selected in the seventh round of this year's draft. He had been nursing a foot injury since before the draft started, and the defensive back will finally have the opportunity to compete for a spot on the Browns' final roster.

Our Latest Stories