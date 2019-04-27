Browns' Donnie Lewis: Cleveland adds in seventh round
The Browns selected Lewis (foot) in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 221st overall.
Lewis suffered a Jones fracture of the foot during the East-West Shrine Game, leaving him unable to participate in pre-draft testing and casting concern over his availability in the intermediate term. The Browns presumably concluded some level of comfort with his prognosis, though, and Lewis' production at Tulane is otherwise encouraging. He broke up 38 passes in his last 35 games, and the Browns will hope they can harness that ballhawking ability.
