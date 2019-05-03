Browns' Donnie Lewis: Expected to be ready for camp

Lewis (foot) is expected to be healthy in time for training camp, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Lewis worked out on the side at Cleveland's rookie minicamp Friday. The Tulane product suffered a Jones fracture during the East-West Shrine Game, leading to surgery in the offseason. This news bodes well for the Browns, who likely had some comfort with Lewis' prognosis when they took him in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft.