Browns' Donnie Lewis: Not ready yet
Lewis (foot) worked on the side at Sunday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
As of early May, Lewis was expected to be ready for training camp after primarily working on the side at Cleveland's rookie minicamp. It's unclear how much longer the Tulane product will need to recover from the Jones fracture he suffered during the East-West Shrine Game in mid-January.
