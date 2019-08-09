Browns' Donnie Lewis: Takes field Thursday

Lewis (foot) recorded one solo tackle in Thursday's preseason opener against the Redskins.

Lewis was already cleared to practice just over a week ago, and now it looks like the defensive back is a full go given he was on the field for Thursday's preseason outing. He'll be competing for a depth role within the Browns' secondary.

