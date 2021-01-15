Peoples-Jones will compete with KhaDarel Hodge for snaps in this weekend's divisional-round playoff game against Kansas City on Sunday.

The Browns activated Hodge from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, after the receiver had missed last week's playoff-opening win over Pittsburgh. The last time both players were completely healthy and available for a full game was Week 12 against Jacksonville, when Peoples-Jones had a 16-percent share of the snaps while Hodge played 43 percent of the snaps. Since then, either player has been inactive due to injury/illness or injured during a game, so it's uncertain how the two will divvy up the load Sunday against Kansas City. Ultimately, it may not matter. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski may want to keep Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes off the field, and that can be best achieved by leaning on running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.