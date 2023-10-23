Peoples-Jones caught two of three targets for 22 yards and returned three punts for 22 yards in Sunday's 39-38 win over Indianapolis in Week 7.

Peoples-Jones caught more than one pass for just the second time in six games, as the fourth-year veteran has seen his targets squeezed in 2023. Cleveland's passing offense has taken flight as expected, Peoples-Jones has failed to establish chemistry with any of the team's quarterbacks -- Deshaun Watson (shoulder), PJ Walker or Dorian Thompson-Robinson. He's caught eight of 18 targets for 97 yards through six games.