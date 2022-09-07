Cleveland lists Peoples-Jones as a starting receiver on the unofficial depth chart the team released Tuesday, the Browns' official site reports.

Peoples-Jones lined up with the first team throughout training camp, and the only player that had a chance to usurp him for the No. 2 wideout job -- Anthony Schwartz -- didn't perform well enough in camp or preseason games to supplant him. The Browns are hoping Peoples-Jones experiences the growth in his third season that was expected to come in 2021 but never did. He had moments last season and led the team in receiving yards, but Peoples-Jones wasn't a steady source of production.