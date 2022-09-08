Peoples-Jones will back up Demetric Felton on punt returns, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Peoples-Jones returned 12 punts for 95 yards in 2021, second on the Browns behind Felton. The third-year pro from Michigan has been handed the keys to the No. 2 wideout job, so head coach Kevin Stefanski hopes Felton is up to the task and not expose Peoples-Jones on special teams. Offseason speculation about Cleveland adding a No. 2 from outside the organization was not in short supply; however, the Browns stuck with 23-year-old, as the Deshaun Watson (suspended) situation shifted the team's priority to its well-stocked ground game. Peoples-Jones should get several weeks to establish himself as a viable second target and take pressure off Amari Cooper.
