Peoples-Jones caught three of three targets for 44 yards and returned three punts for 86 yards, including a 76-yard return for a touchdown in Sunday's 27-14 win over Houston in Week 13.

Peoples-Jones provided a spark for the Browns with his punt return late in the second quarter to give Cleveland a lead it did not relinquish. The Texans were ahead, 5-0, in what had been a sleepy affair for the Browns' offense, which was being quarterbacked by Deshaun Watson, his first NFL regular-season game experience since 2020. Peoples-Jones stumbled early in the return but retained his balance for the Browns' first punt-return touchdown since 2015. The wideout has developed into a reliable number two receiver this season and has taken hold of the punt-return chores after several others failed to do so.