Peoples-Jones caught three of three targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-34 win over Cincinnati.

Peoples-Jones had two catches on Cleveland's final drive including the game-winning 24-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left. The Browns' primary returner, Peoples-Jones was thrust into a larger role when Odell Beckham (knee) left the game early. Pending the results of Beckham's MRI, Peoples-Jones could move up to the third wideout on the depth chart for Week 8's home game against the Raiders.