Peoples-Jones was diagnosed with a concussion and won't return to Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Peoples-Jones finished the game with one reception (on three targets) for 11 yards. The rookie wideout will enter the league's five-step concussion protocol. KhaDarel Hodge figures to see an expanded role behind Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins.
