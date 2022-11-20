Peoples-Jones brought in five of six targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Browns' 31-23 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Peoples-Jones checked in second in receptions and receiving yards on the afternoon for the Browns in another productive day in conjunction with Jacoby Brissett. The speedy wideout also recorded his first touchdown of the campaign when he brought in a two-yard scoring grab with 19 seconds remaining. Peoples-Jones has already generated a career-high 40 receptions and is just 21 yards short of high-water mark of 597 yards while working with Brissett over his first nine games, and he'll have one more opportunity to do so in Week 12 versus the Buccaneers before Deshaun Watson (suspension) takes over in Week 13.