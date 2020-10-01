Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said the promotion of Dontrell Hilliard to the active roster does not mean Peoples-Jones will be inactive Week 4 against Dallas, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

When JoJo Natson (knee) left last week's win over Washington, the Browns lost their returner on punts and kickoffs, leaving a void for Week 4. Peoples-Jones, who has been inactive the first three weeks, has return experience in college, but it's not yet known if he'll be given a chance to make his NFL debut this week against the Cowboys. D'Ernest Johnson filled in during the game last week, and the promotion of Hilliard gives them another veteran returner.