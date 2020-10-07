Peoples-Jones may get another shot at filling in as the third wideout in Week 5's matchup against the Colts, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Peoples-Jones, who was active last week to fill in at returner for the injured JoJo Natson (knee), played an unlikely 33 snaps on offense after KhaDarel Hodge suffered a hamstring injury during pre-game warmups. With Rashard Higgins inactive, it was up to the rookie to play in three-wide sets. He was not targeted, but Pro Football Focus gave Peoples-Jones a a 78.9 run-blocking grade, which is the major job for a third wideout in Cleveland's run-heavy attack. Hodge was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, so the Browns will need either Peoples-Jones or Higgins to fill in at third wide receiver the next three weeks at least.