Peoples-Jones could be on the active roster for Week 4 against the Cowboys, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Browns lost their primary returner, JoJo Natson, to a Week 3 knee injury that was diagnosed as a torn ACL. Peoples-Jones, Cleveland's sixth-round pick in 2020, has been inactive through the first three games. He returned 89 punts during three seasons at the University of Michigan for an 8.3 average and two touchdowns. The Browns gave him reps in the return game during training camp. Head coach Kevin Stefanski would not commit to having the rookie make his debut this week and mentioned multiple candidates to replace Natson on special teams.