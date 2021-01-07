Peoples-Jones (concussion) remained listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice estimate, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
If Peoples-Jones isn't cleared for Sunday's playoff game against the Steelers, Marvin Hall, Alexander Hollins and possibly Ja'Marcus Bradley could be in the mix for added wideout snaps behind starters Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins this weekend.
More News
-
Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones: Unable to practice Wednesday•
-
Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones: Concussion confirmed•
-
Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones: Rejoins roster•
-
Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones: Slated to come off COVID list•
-
Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones: Out for Week 16•