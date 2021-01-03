Peoples-Jones was forced out of Sunday's game against the Steelers with a possible concussion, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Peoples-Jones caught one of his three targets for 11 yards. Next up for Cleveland's wide receiver snaps behind Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins is KhaDarel Hodge.
