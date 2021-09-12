With Odell Beckham (knee) inactive, Peoples-Jones is expected to start along with Jarvis Landry in Sunday's season opener against Kansas City, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Peoples-Jones thus represents an option for those scrambling to replace Beckham in their Week 1 fantasy lineups. Meanwhile fellow wideout Rashard Higgins is also a candidate to see added work in the Browns' season opener, with Beckham sidelined.
More News
-
Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones: One catch in final exhibition•
-
Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones: Catches lone look•
-
Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones: First-teamer•
-
Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones: Opens preseason with three catches•
-
Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones: Takes advantage of absences•
-
Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones: Could win No. 3 spot•