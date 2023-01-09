Peoples-Jones caught two of four targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Steelers in Week 18.

The 42 receiving yards were the most in four weeks for Peoples-Jones, who experienced a slight drop off when a rusty Deshaun Watson took over as quarterback. Nevertheless, he established himself as a legitimate NFL receiver in 2022, his most productive in three NFL seasons. Thought of as a home-run threat his first two seasons, Peoples-Jones evolved into a more complete route-runner. He led the team's outside-the-numbers wideouts in catch percentage (63.5%) while his yards per target dropped to 8.7. He's positioned to be the club's No. 2 wide receiver behind Amari Cooper in 2023, when the Browns expect an improved Watson slinging the ball.