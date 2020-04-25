Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones: Going to Cleveland
The Browns selected Peoples-Jones in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 187th overall.
It's a bit surprising to see Peoples-Jones fall to this portion of the draft considering his intangibles and raw, untapped potential. At the very least, he appeared to get the short end of the collegiate stick catching passes from Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson. But the former five-star recruit simply didn't perform up to the lofty expectations set for him following high school and seemed to regress from his sophomore season to his junior campaign. He's a big-bodied, athletic wideout which will surely make him an intriguing option on the Cleveland depth chart, but one at this point that sees his draft value reflect his real-life pedigree.
