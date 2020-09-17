site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones: Healthy scratch again
Peoples-Jones (coach's decision) is a healthy scratch for Thursday's contest against the Bengals, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
The rookie sixth-round pick will require more time to develop before the Browns trust him to handle a role on offense, but he could eventually earn a chance to play in the return game.
