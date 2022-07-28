With Anthony Schwartz leaving Thursday's practice early due to a knee injury, per Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site, Peoples-Jones' hold on the No. 2 wide receiver improved.

In addition to the injury's impact on Peoples-Jones, Poisal points out the third-year wideout had a good day of practice, including hook-up with quarterback Deshaun Watson on a deep ball. Peoples-Jones was considered the frontrunner for the job even with a healthy Schwartz, but the reduced competition helps secure the No. 2 job behind Amari Cooper. Schwartz walked off the field under his power with a trainer, albeit slowly and deliberately, Mary Kat Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.