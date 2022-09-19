Peoples-Jones did not catch his lone target in Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Jets in Week 2.

After pacing the Browns with 11 targets in a Week 1 win over Carolina, Peoples-Jones was a forgotten man Sunday. Instead, Amari Cooper (10 targets) was the leader against New York. Cleveland's offense under quarterback Jacoby Brissett is designed to run more than throw, and seeing both wideouts with substantial targets in a game may be rare.