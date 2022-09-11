Peoples-Jones secured six of 11 targets for 60 yards in the Browns' 26-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Peoples-Jones was the somewhat surprising leader in receptions, receiving yards and targets for the Browns, accounting for nearly half of Jacoby Brissett's 147-yard tally through the air. The third-year speedster's final catch of the day was his most important, as he recorded a 13-yard grab on what would turn out to be the game-winning drive for Cleveland. Despite the offseason addition of Amari Cooper, Peoples-Jones should certainly retain an important role in the air attack throughout the course of the season, perhaps peaking in upside once Deshaun Watson (suspension) takes over later in the season under center.