Peoples-Jones hauled in five of nine targets for 71 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to Atlanta.

Peoples-Jones led all Cleveland receivers with nine targets in a game where top wideout Amari Cooper struggled to get open (one catch for nine yards). It was the 23-year-old's first notable fantasy performance since his 11-target game in Week 1. Peoples-Jones could see extra usage against the Chargers next Sunday if the Browns are forced to keep up with Justin Herbert and Los Angeles' potent offense.