Peoples-Jones is likely to be active for Week 4's game against Dallas, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Peoples-Jones has been inactive the first three weeks, but JoJo Natson (knee, IR) is not available and the Browns need someone to return kicks and punts. Peoples-Jones has experience as a punt returner in college, and he may get a chance to make his NFL debut this week. As for playing wide receiver, he would be no better than fifth on the depth chart for an offense that heavily favors the running game.
