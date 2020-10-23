Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Peoples-Jones "more than likely" will remain the team's primary kickoff returner, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Peoples-Jones has been the primary returner on punts and kickoffs the last two weeks, although the coaching staff is looking for improvement from the rookie out of Michigan. Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer told Jeff Risdon of USA Today that he'd like to see more from Peoples-Jones. "I told him to play faster, cut it loose, believe in your talent," Priefer said during his Thursday press conference. In Pittsburgh last week, the Browns also deployed Dontrell Hilliard as a returner.