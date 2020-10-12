Peoples-Jones returned five kickoffs for 99 yards and one punt for five yards in Sunday's 32-23 win over Indianapolis.

Peoples-Jones remained the Browns primary returner for all kicks but had his offensive snaps drop from 33 last week to one against the Colts. Rashard Higgins entered the lineup for the first time since Week 2 and will take over the third wideout job while KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring) works his way back from injured reserve.