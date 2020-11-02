Peoples-Jones returned one kickoff for 33 yards and played just four offensive snaps in Sunday's 16-6 loss to Las Vegas.

Peoples-Jones had a big game last week when he caught the game-winning touchdown, but the return of KhaDarel Hodge (34 snaps) pushed him further down the depth chart. He and Taywan Taylor (three snaps) were on the fringes in the Browns' first game without Odell Beckham (knee, IR). The rookie will continue to operate as the primary returner but should be considered a non-factor as a receiver when filling out weekly fantasy lineups.