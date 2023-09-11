Peoples-Jones caught one of two targets for 12 yards and returned three punts for 15 yards in Sunday's 24-3 win over the Bengals in Week 1.

Peoples-Jones led the wideouts in snaps (64, 89 percent share) but was behind both Amari Cooper (seven targets) and Elijah Moore (seven) in terms of opportunities. The new offensive focus on passing didn't emerge Week 1, as the ground game behind Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford reasserted its dominance on a rainy day in Cleveland. The Browns' run/pass mix favored the rush, 58 percent to 42 percent.