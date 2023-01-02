Peoples-Jones recorded one reception on three targets for 13 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Commanders.

The Browns had a run-oriented offensive gameplan, as Deshaun Watson attempted only 18 passes. Peoples-Jones had little opportunity as a result, but he managed to catch a 13-yard touchdown late in the third quarter after failing to haul in his first two targets of the contest. He now has two touchdowns in his last three games and three total for the season.