Peoples-Jones returned three kickoffs for 73 yards and one punt for 13 yards in Sunday's 49-38 win over Dallas.

Peoples-Jones made his NFL debut after being inactive the first three weeks. With JoJo Natson (knee) sidelined, Peoples-Jones took on the role as the team's top returner, but he was also needed on offense. He played 33 snaps (zero targets) and filled in for third wideout KhaDarel Hodge, who injured his groin during pre-game warmups. Natson's injury is season-ending, so the rookie Peoples-Jones could be a regular on the gameday roster for the rest of the season.