Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones: May have special teams role
Peoples-Jones could be an immediate contributor on special teams, Ellis L. Williams of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Peoples-Jones, or DPJ, grabbed the punt-return role at Michigan during his freshman season and never relinquished it, compiling more than 700 return yards, an 8.3 yard per return average and two touchdowns over three seasons with the Wolverines. His history as a receiver at Michigan, however, is a different story. He was hamstrung by poor quarterback play, but the evaluators at Pro Football Focus graded him below average in their advanced metrics. The tape on Peoples-Jones shows a receiver that can win at the line of scrimmage, gaining separation, but his route running needs improvement. He'll compete for a depth spot at receiver and would likely win a roster spot based on his return ability.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Post-draft WR Rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook...
-
Post-draft RB rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook...
-
Dynasty Trade Chart rich in rookies
Our first post-draft Dynasty trade chart is here, and the rookie class is already making an...
-
Dynasty rankings updates, mocks and more
Our Dynasty content has been updated to reflect the post-draft world and we're still adding...
-
2020 Fantasy Football Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Updated Dynasty TE rankings
This rookie tight end class may be underwhelming, but that doesn't mean we're short on upside.