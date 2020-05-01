Peoples-Jones could be an immediate contributor on special teams, Ellis L. Williams of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Peoples-Jones, or DPJ, grabbed the punt-return role at Michigan during his freshman season and never relinquished it, compiling more than 700 return yards, an 8.3 yard per return average and two touchdowns over three seasons with the Wolverines. His history as a receiver at Michigan, however, is a different story. He was hamstrung by poor quarterback play, but the evaluators at Pro Football Focus graded him below average in their advanced metrics. The tape on Peoples-Jones shows a receiver that can win at the line of scrimmage, gaining separation, but his route running needs improvement. He'll compete for a depth spot at receiver and would likely win a roster spot based on his return ability.