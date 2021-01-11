Peoples-Jones caught one of two targets for eight yards in Sunday's 48-37 wild-card win over Pittsburgh.

Peoples-Jones worked himself back from a concussion suffered in Week 17 of the regular season. With KhaDarel Hodge (reserve/COVID-19) unavailable, Peoples-Jones' availability was a welcome development, but he played a minor role in the win, despite playing a significant 46 snaps. The rookie was fifth on the target list behind Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Austin Hooper and Nick Chubb. Cleveland moves onto the AFC divisional round next Sunday for a road game against the first-seeded Chiefs.