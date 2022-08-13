Peoples-Jones wasn't targeted in Friday's 24-13 preseason win over the Jaguars.
Peoples-Jones suited up for the preseason opener but wasn't thrown to by Deshaun Watson, who completed just one of five passes in three drives of action. While Peoples-Jones has drawn some fantasy interest as the potential No. 2 wide receiver in a Cleveland passing game that could feature Watson under center after Watson serves a six-game suspension, the wideout failed to establish a rapport with the Browns' new quarterback in this one. They'll try to get on the same page when the Eagles come to town for Cleveland's next preseason game Aug. 21.
