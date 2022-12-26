Peoples-Jones caught one of five targets for two yards in Saturday's 17-10 loss to the Saints.
Peoples-Jones had been the most productive receiver since Deshaun Watson took over as the starting quarterback, averaging five catches on six targets for 63 yards in three games with Watson, but the duo was not in sync Saturday. Given the nature of the Browns' struggling passing offense, Peoples-Jones may not be a good option for fantasy teams still in the hunt, but he's established himself as a viable NFL receiver in his third season.
