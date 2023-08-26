Peoples-Jones recorded one catch on one target for 21 yards in Saturday's 33-32 preseason loss to the Chiefs.
Peoples-Jones was on the field with Cleveland's starting offensive unit and was targeted on the second play of the game. While Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman were both added to the roster this offseason, Peoples-Jones has apparently retained his role as a starting outside receiver to begin the regular season.
