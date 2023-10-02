Peoples-Jones caught one of four targets for seven yards and returned three punts for 24 yards in Sunday's 28-3 loss to the Ravens in Week 4.

It would not be accurate to state that Peoples-Jones' production suffered with backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who filled in for starter Deshaun Watson (shoulder). Peoples-Jones has been a forgotten weapon regardless of which quarterback is under center. He entered the game with five catches for 58 yards. Peoples-Jones leads Cleveland's wideouts in snaps but has just 14 targets after four weeks. The Browns are off Week 5.