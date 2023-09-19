Peoples-Jones caught one of four targets for seven yards in Monday's 26-22 loss to the Steelers. He did not get an opportunity to return a punt.

Peoples-Jones leads the Browns' pass-catchers in snaps, playing a healthy 88.1 percent share of snaps, but he ranks fourth in targets with six, none of which have come in the red zone. He has just two catches for 19 yards. Early on, quarterback Deshaun Watson has favored Amari Cooper (17 targets) and Elijah Moore (16) among the wide receivers.