Peoples-Jones caught two of three targets for 92 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-35 win over the Titans.

Peoples-Jones was one of four receivers to score a touchdown in a franchise-best first half. His 75-yard score erased the memory of a red-zone drop on the game's first drive that led to Cleveland settling for a field goal. The rookie, who had a larger role than normal Sunday, may not play as significant an offensive role Week 14 pending the health of KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring).