Peoples-Jones will remain the Browns' primary returner on punts and kicks while preparing for an expanded offensive role Week 8 against Las Vegas, George M. Thomas and Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal report.

Peoples-Jones has handled the return duties the last four weeks while having little involvement on offense, but that changed this past week when Odell Beckham (knee) sustained a season-ending injury. With KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring) slated to return this week, Peoples-Jones may be no better than fourth on the depth chart, but he proved himself last week with a pair of catches on the game-winning drive including a touchdown catch.