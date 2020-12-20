The Browns are pleased with Peoples-Jones' development during his rookie season, Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Browns used draft capital in 2020 (sixth round) to select Peoples-Jones, who never fulfilled the promise in a highly anticipated college career at Michigan. His size and athleticism were intriguing, though, and he's shown the makeup to overcome setbacks. Peoples-Jones initially replaced JoJo Natson (knee, IR) as the kick returner, but he was eventually replaced by D'Ernest Johnson. On offense, he dropped an easy touchdown on the opening drive against Tennessee but was later targeted for a 75-yard touchdown catch. "No one has played the perfect game. No one has called the perfect game," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "How you respond to those moments is really what matters. You are going to drop a ball. It is going to happen, and then we are going to count on you maybe the next play." The Detroit-native has delivered as a fill-in third wide out with KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring) having missed the last two games. Hodge is questionable for Sunday, and Peoples-Jones looks to build off a two-week stretch in which he's caught five passes for 166 yards (33.2 YPG) and a touchdown.