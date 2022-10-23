Peoples-Jones brought in all six targets for 71 yards in the Browns' 23-20 loss to the Ravens. He also lost a fumble.

The speedster checked in second only to David Njoku (foot) in receptions and drew even with the tight end for second in receiving yards. Peoples-Jones' numbers also equaled his season highs in those categories, and with a 26-336 line through seven games, he's well on pace to exceed his career bests. His next opportunity to make an impact comes in a Week 8 home matchup against the divisional-rival Bengals in a Monday night Halloween matchup.